Two Victorian towns named in Australia’s best

A travel magazine has included two Victorian seaside towns in the country’s top ten.

Australian Traveller ranked Port Fairy and Merricks the 6th and 8th best in the country while Yallingup in South West WA took out the top spot.

Editorial Director of Australian Traveller, Leanne Pow said the small WA town ticked a lot of boxes.

“Yallingup is a lovely town, it still has that town feel.

“A lot of places are in danger of becoming over-developed, but it has a lovely feel to it,” She told 3AW drive.

“It ticks that beachy kind of laid back vibe.”

Australian Traveller’s top ten towns:

1. Yallingup, WA

2. Byron Bay, NSW

3. Alice Springs, NT

4. Noosa, Qld

5. Broome, WA

6. Port Fairy, Vic

7. Yamba, NSW

8. Merricks, Vic

9. Strahan, Tas

10. Coffin Bay, SA

Click PLAY to listen to the interview below