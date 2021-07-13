3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Two Victorians who returned from..

Two Victorians who returned from red zones found ‘intentionally’ not isolating

4 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for Two Victorians who returned from red zones found ‘intentionally’ not isolating

Two people who recently returned to Victoria from red zones were found to be “intentionally” not isolating when checked on yesterday.

It’s led Victoria’s health authorities to issue a blunt message.

“Quarantine means quarantine,” new deputy CHO Daniel O’Brien said.

Some 269 people were checked on by authorities on Monday.

Under Victoria’s restrictions, any resident can return to the state from a red zone, as long as they get a permit and agree to isolate at home for 14 days.

Mr O’Brien said the two people caught could face penalties.

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332