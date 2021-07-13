Two Victorians who returned from red zones found ‘intentionally’ not isolating

Two people who recently returned to Victoria from red zones were found to be “intentionally” not isolating when checked on yesterday.

It’s led Victoria’s health authorities to issue a blunt message.

“Quarantine means quarantine,” new deputy CHO Daniel O’Brien said.

Some 269 people were checked on by authorities on Monday.

Under Victoria’s restrictions, any resident can return to the state from a red zone, as long as they get a permit and agree to isolate at home for 14 days.

Mr O’Brien said the two people caught could face penalties.