Two women test positive to COVID-19 in Queensland after visiting Melbourne
Two 19-year-old Brisbane women have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Victoria.
The pair had flown from Melbourne to Sydney before re-entering Brisbane.
One of the women is a cleaner at a local school.
Both women are understood to have been active within the community for eight days before testing positive.
It’s alleged they lied on their border declaration passes.
Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles says the women arrived from Melbourne via Sydney on July 21.