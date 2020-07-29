3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two women test positive to COVID-19 in Queensland after visiting Melbourne

2 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA

Two 19-year-old Brisbane women have tested positive for COVID-19 after returning home from Victoria.

The pair had flown from Melbourne to Sydney before re-entering Brisbane.

One of the women is a cleaner at a local school.

Both women are understood to have been active within the community for eight days before testing positive.

It’s alleged they lied on their border declaration passes.

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles says the women arrived from Melbourne via Sydney on July 21.

NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332