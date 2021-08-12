Two women who flew to Melbourne from Sydney test positive to COVID-19

Two women who flew to Melbourne from Sydney without a permit have tested positive to COVID-19.

Jeroen Weimar says the women arrived on Monday and were caught by authorities.

They were taken to hotel quarantine.

Both women have now tested positive to COVID-19.

“They did not have the right permit with them. No permit would have been given,” Jeroen Weimar said.

46 people on board that flight, QF471, will now be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The women have both been fined more than $5000.