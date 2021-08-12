3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Two women who flew to Melbourne from Sydney test positive to COVID-19

6 hours ago
coronavirus latest
Article image for Two women who flew to Melbourne from Sydney test positive to COVID-19

Two women who flew to Melbourne from Sydney without a permit have tested positive to COVID-19.

Jeroen Weimar says the women arrived on Monday and were caught by authorities.

They were taken to hotel quarantine.

Both women have now tested positive to COVID-19.

“They did not have the right permit with them. No permit would have been given,” Jeroen Weimar said.

46 people on board that flight, QF471, will now be required to quarantine for 14 days.

The women have both been fined more than $5000.

coronavirus latest
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332