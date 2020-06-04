Two workers at a Melbourne waste management facility test positive to COVID-19
(Image: Google Maps)
A waste management facility in Melbourne’s west has shut down temporarily after two workers tested positive to COVID-19.
Two staff members at Global Resource Recovery in Laverton returned positive tests to coronavirus last week.
The facility closed temporarily last Friday, after learning of the positive worker results, and is now operating on a restricted basis.
The site has undergone deep cleaning.
Contact tracing has been carried out and the operations team at the Laverton facility has been told to isolate until June 9.