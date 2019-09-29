Two young people dead in shocking Ferntree Gully Road smash

Two people have died in a two-car crash at Oakleigh East.

The crash happened on Ferntree Gully Road about 8pm yesterday.

One of the vehicles involved, a Nissan Skyline, is so badly damaged that it’s barely recognisable.

The driver and only occupant of that car, a man aged in his 20s, died at the scene.

The driver and front-seat passenger of a Mazda 3 involved in the crash survived and are assisting police with their enquiries.

But a woman aged in her late teens who was sitting in the backseat of that car has died in hospital.

A man who was sitting next to her is in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or with dash cam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au