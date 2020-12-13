Tyre slashing spree: More than 100 cars vandalised in Richmond

Police are searching for a vandal who has slashed tyres on more than 100 cars in Melbourne’s inner-east.

Most of the tyres were slashed in two spates of Richmond vandalism — one on December 4 and 5 targeting cars on Kent, Highett and Waltham streets, and another on December 12 involving vehicles on Waltham, Goodwood, Lennox, Kent, Highett, Leslie, Bennett and Buckingham streets and Rowena Parade.

Vehicles in Hawthorn, in the vicinity of Burwood Road, have also had their tyres slashed.

Senior Constable Georgia Cousins, from the Yarra Crime Investigation Unit, says police believe the slashings are random and the same man is responsible for all of the incidents.

“We’re actually looking at in excess of 100 at the moment and then a further 25 or so in Hawthorn,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“In the Hawthorn area … we believe the same bloke is responsible for that.”

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in relation to the incident.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage, or who has CCTV footage or dashcam vision from the area is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au