Uber disaster: Glitch hits Flemington racegoers

6 hours ago
Tom Elliott

Uber has been hit with a costly and frustrating tech glitch that has prevented the ride-sharing company from picking up passengers.

The Victoria Racing Club has been broadcasting a message in marquees and tents advising people the Uber app isn’t operating.

An entire on-course area dedicated to Uber pick-ups has been rendered useless.

“Technical issues have meant that Uber is currently unable to connect drivers and riders within Flemington Racecourse,” a VRC tweet read.

Punters are being told to stick to taxis and trains, which are operating to schedule.

