Uber driver leaves voice message holding woman’s glasses ransom

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
An Uber driver has left a voice message demanding ransom to return a pair of glasses left in his car.

Leanne caught an Uber back to her accommodation after a wedding.

The next morning, she realised her glasses were missing, so she phoned her Uber driver.

The lost item function on the Uber app asks users if they want to offer their driver a $20 fee to return their lost item.

But her driver called her back and left a cheeky message with a ridiculous request to return the glasses.

Press PLAY below to hear what the driver’s request was.

Leanne has contacted Uber, but has not been successful in retrieving her glasses.

“I think they’re history now. I just don’t want it to happen for anyone else,’ she told Neil Mitchell.

“Who knows what they could demand for something more valued.”

