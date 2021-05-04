Uber driver shares a troubling Word On The Street

An Uber driver claims he’s been forced to take a woman giving birth and another patient with chest pains to hospital because they couldn’t get an ambulance.

Rodney shared his troubling Word On The Street with Tom Elliott on Tuesday.

He said it was a common occurrence, but the seriousness of his latest trips had convinced him to phone in.

“It happens every night,” he said.

“They call an Uber because they can’t get an ambulance.”

3AW Drive is investigating.

Picture by Getty iStock