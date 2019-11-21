UFU boss responds to rumours he’ll head up ‘super union’

UFU boss Peter Marshall has shot down suggestions he’ll head up a new “super union” that would represent all emergency service workers.

“There’s no amalgamation even contemplated,” Marshall told Tom Elliott.

“Each union will continue as they are.”

He said the unions were hoping to “work together” on common issues.

“What we are looking at doing, Tom, is actually, is re-establishing a federation, if you like,” he explained.

“Each three unions will come together on common issues, for example, we’re all in the same superannuation scheme.”

