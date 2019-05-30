UFU boss says he’s been ‘cleared of any bullying’ as allegations lead to no charges

United Firefighters Union boss Peter Marshall remains adamant he never bullied the former chief and deputy chief of the MFB.

Peter Rau, who spoke with Neil Mitchell this week, says he went to WorkSafe with former deputy David Youssef soon after quitting in 2016.

But the Director of Public Prosecutions has determined charges can’t be laid.

Speaking on 3AW Drive, Mr Marshall told Tom Elliott he was “never even asked” about the alleged complaint.

“Nobody ever asked me about it,” he said.

“I was understanding there was an investigation that had been hanging over my head for at least three years.

“I have some legal rights in the process, as well.

“I haven’t responded because obviously Mr Rau is not a well person and we wish him all the best but I have been cleared of any bullying.”

Click PLAY below to hear more from Peter Marshall

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s interview with Peter Rau