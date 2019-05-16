Ugly logging stoush erupts over trees ‘that aren’t a threatened species’

An ugly stoush over logging at Mt Baw Baw is costing a business between $10,000 and $20,000 a day.

But VicForest says little can be done about it.

Brett, a fifth-generation logger, vented his frustrations on 3AW Drive this week.

Activists are camping in front of the trees that are being logged, as well as chaining themselves to machinery.

Forest Conservation Victoria claims the Geebung trees being logged are threatened.

Alex Messina, General Manager Corporate Affairs at VicForest, said that’s not true.

“It’s not a threatened species,” he told Tom Elliott.

However, he wants to speak with the group involved.

“We understand they have a concern and a point to make and we’re more than happy to talk to them,” he said.

Mr Messina said it was “frustrating” for Brett, who claims several workers have been laid off as a result of the protest that has been going all month.

