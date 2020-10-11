3AW
Ugly scenes on Elsternwick streets as religious gathering breaks COVID-19 rules

12 hours ago
There have been ugly scenes on the streets of Elsternwick on Saturday night.

Neil Mitchell was sent vision of a religious gathering at Adass Israel School.

Things got heated when a man confronted the group of people leaving the school.

One of those involved in the gathering said he was “out for exercise” when confronted.

Benjamin filmed the incident and told Neil Mitchell the Jewish community was an extremely valued section of the local community but it “didn’t seem right” as many as “100 to 150” people were gathered together.

“It’s just very frustrating,” he said.

It’s been claimed the group had a government exemption to gather but Neil Mitchell questioned whether that passed the pub test if true.

