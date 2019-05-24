Ugly scenes outside Dandenong Plaza

It’s been a chaotic afternoon at Dandenong Plaza.

“It’s all gone nuts out here,” caller Anthony told 3AW Drive.

Victoria Police was called to the complex shortly after 3pm following reports of two men fighting, with one armed with a knife.

On arrival, police found a man fitting the description of one of those involved sitting in a car.

He was arrested and a knife located.

He is currently assisting police.

The other man is yet to be located or identified.

The investigation is ongoing.