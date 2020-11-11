Ugly spat between rock climbers and Parks Victoria reaches tipping point

The spat between Parks Victoria and Victoria’s rock climbing community has reached boiling point, with dozens more sites in the Grampians to be banned for climbing.

Parks Victoria has identified 66 areas where rock climbing conflicts with Aboriginal cultural heritage, or the environment, with another 126 still under assessment.

Simon Carter, a rock climbing photographer, said there was absolutely no evidence of climbers causing damage and the majority were overwhelming sensitive to the local Indigenous culture.

“We’ve been struggling with Parks Victoria for about 20 months now,” he said.

“We knew this draft plan was in the pipeline, but we could not have anticipated just how incredibly bad the plan is.”

