Ugly structures Tom Elliott says deserve heritage protection

The state government is seeking heritage protection for a section the Eastern Freeway.

The section of road between Bulleen Road and Hoddle Street has been put forward to Heritage Victoria for potential protection.

The road was built in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and proponents say its rock wall embankments, bridges and light masts make it a candidate for protection.

Tom Elliott labelled the proposal “bizarre”.

“It’s a useful road,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“But beautiful? Significant? Exclusive? Worthy of heritage listing?

“No it is not.”

Tom called for a slew of other ugly buildings to also be protected.

“It does beg the question, if there is something architecturally significant about the inner part of the Eastern Freeway, what other ugly structures around Victoria should we seek heritage protection for?,” he questioned.

“The state government is setting the bar extraordinarily low.”

Ugly structures which potentially deserve heritage protection, according to Tom:

The Melbourne Assessment Prison

The old World Trade Centre on the Yarra River

The Formula 1 hotel, just as you’re exiting Tullamarine airport

BP service station on Elgin Street, Carlton

And some buildings that never should have been knocked down:

The old Spencer Street Station

The old gas and fuel buildings on the banks of the Yarra, just near the intersection of Flinders and Swanston streets

