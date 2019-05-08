3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ugly vision emerges of man attacking schoolgirl outside McDonald’s

39 mins ago
3aw news

Ugly vision has emerged of a man attacking and abusing a schoolgirl outside McDonald’s.

A 47-year-old has since been arrest over the incident, which happened at Werribee on Tuesday.

Footage shows a man screaming at the girl, grabbing the teenager by the scruff of the neck and pushing her.

Another schoolgirl is seen trying to intervene, before a woman steps in to break up the fight.

The Herald Sun said it was believed the girl had been involved in a fight with the man’s daughter beforehand.

Victoria Police confirmed a man was assisting them with their investigation.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332