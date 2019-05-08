Ugly vision emerges of man attacking schoolgirl outside McDonald’s

Ugly vision has emerged of a man attacking and abusing a schoolgirl outside McDonald’s.

A 47-year-old has since been arrest over the incident, which happened at Werribee on Tuesday.

Footage shows a man screaming at the girl, grabbing the teenager by the scruff of the neck and pushing her.

Another schoolgirl is seen trying to intervene, before a woman steps in to break up the fight.

The Herald Sun said it was believed the girl had been involved in a fight with the man’s daughter beforehand.

Victoria Police confirmed a man was assisting them with their investigation.