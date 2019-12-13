UK election: Corbyn steps down as Labour leader after crushing loss to Tories

Image: Daniel Leal-Olivas (left) / Leon Neal (right)

Boris Johnson has been re-elected as British Prime Minister.

With more than half of the votes counted the Conservative Party leader is expected to win the UK general election by the landslide.

The Tories have formally secured a majority in the House of Commons, with more seats yet to be counted.

The BBC predicts the Tories will win by a majority of 74.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his priority now is to get Brexit done.

“I want to thank the people of this country for turning out to vote in a December election that we didn’t want to call, but which I think has turned out to be a historic election,” he said.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has announced he’ll step down as party leader in the wake of what is expected to be the party’s worst result since World War II.

“I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign,” he said.

“I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.”