Infectious diseases expert says there’s ‘reason for confidence’ in COVID jab despite allergy concern

6 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for Infectious diseases expert says there’s ‘reason for confidence’ in COVID jab despite allergy concern

Two health workers who participated in the United Kingdom’s mass coronavirus vaccination program, have had allergic reactions.

The pair, who both received the Pizer-BioNTech jab on the first day of vaccinations, both have a known history of severe allergies.

They are said to be recovering well.

The UK is investigating whether the allergic response was caused by the vaccine.

The UK medical regulator has warned anyone with a “significant history” of serious allergic reactions to vaccines, medicine or food to avoid the jab while further investigations are carried out.

Infectious diseases paediatrician at Sydney University, Professor Robert Booy, says, despite the news, there’s “reason for confidence” in the vaccine.

“It’s already been given to tens of thousands,” he told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“The British approach is going to inform us even more.

“That will increase our confidence if the safety profile is just fine.”

Press PLAY below for more.

