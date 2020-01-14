UK law firm introduces sober chaperones to keep workers in check at boozy events

A British legal firm has introduced sober chaperones to keep an eye on staff at boozy workplace social events.

Law firm Linklaters put the policy in place ahead of the Christmas season.

Griffith University Employment Relations and Human Resources expert, Professor Ruth McPhail, said she wouldn’t be surprised if we started seeing sober chaperones at Australian workplaces.

She said it wouldn’t be such a bad thing, either.

“I think what this particular organisation has done is quite responsible,” Ms McPhail told 3AW’s Tom Elliott.

“When an individual, for example goes a bit too far, having that sober supervisor would be sensible as that person would be able to provide an exit for that employee.

“I think if you look at it in a positive way, rather than a policing manner, which it shouldn’t be, then I think it’s probably a good call.

“Somebody has got to be sober and responsible to make sure everyone has a great time but also gets home safely without too many regrets.”

Image: Klaus Vedfelt