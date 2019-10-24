Uluru: ‘Crazy’ crowds queue as winds delay opening on final day of climb

Tourists who have flocked to Uluru hoping to be among the last to climb the sacred rock on the final day before the climb is permanently closed, may be left disappointed.

The opening of the climb at 7am was reportedly delayed due to strong winds, with rangers set to review the decision periodically throughout the day.

Tour bus driver, David, said the crowds at the landmark today are “pretty crazy”, but he believes the sacred rock may not open at all today.

“I don’t think it’s actually open today!,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“It has happened a couple of times this week, actually.

“If the winds are too high they close it, and also if it’s forecast to be over 36 degrees they’ll allow you one hour between 7am and 8am to get up there, and at eight o’clock they’ll just close it.”

If winds are estimated to reach 25 knots at the summit of the rock, the climb will be closed.

The Bureau of Meterology forecasts winds today at the base of the rock will reach 15 to 25km/hr, or 8.1 to 13.5 knots.

Northern Territory Senator Malarndirri McCarthy said she’s “emotional” today, on the eve of the Uluru climb ban.

“I’m feeling enormously proud of the Anangu,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“I just want to congratulate them on the strength of culture and ceremony, and just their generosity over the many decades, to teach people about their importance and culture.”

The climb will close today on the 34th anniversary of the sacred site being handed back to the local indigenous people.

Uluru climb closure conditions:

when the temperature reaches 36 degrees Celcius or above

during the hot summer months December, January and February after 8am

when there is a greater than 20% chance of rain within three hours

when there is a greater than 5% chance of thunderstorms within three hours

if the estimated wind speed at the summit reaches 25 knots or above

if more than 20 per cent of the rock’s surface is wet after rain

if cloud descends below the summit

the climb may also be closed for cultural reasons

