Umpire shortage hits Victorian football leagues

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Football leagues across Victoria are experiencing a shortage of umpires.

Former VAFA General Manager of Football and Umpire Operations, Brian ‘Benny’ Goodman, who recently retired, says umpires are in short supply, but the situation hasn’t yet reached crisis point.

“Coming out of COVID has just made things a bit difficult,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“The biggest problem for the umpires is the main recruiting for the VAFA has been Yarra juniors and south-east juniors and that’s been very difficult because the young junior umpires may only stay for one or two years before they get caught up in the big world and they’ve got a lot of study.

“It’s a bit more difficult for young umpires coming through.”

But Mr Goodman says the shortage is only a “little bump in the road” for the league.

“I don’t think it’s anything to panic about at the moment. I think they just need to work at it and keep plugging away, keep advertising.”

Press PLAY below for more.