3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Umpire shortage hits Victorian football..

Umpire shortage hits Victorian football leagues

10 hours ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File
Article image for Umpire shortage hits Victorian football leagues

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Football leagues across Victoria are experiencing a shortage of umpires.

Former VAFA General Manager of Football and Umpire Operations, Brian ‘Benny’ Goodman, who recently retired, says umpires are in short supply, but the situation hasn’t yet reached crisis point.

“Coming out of COVID has just made things a bit difficult,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Emily Power, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“The biggest problem for the umpires is the main recruiting for the VAFA has been Yarra juniors and south-east juniors and that’s been very difficult because the young junior umpires may only stay for one or two years before they get caught up in the big world and they’ve got a lot of study.

“It’s a bit more difficult for young umpires coming through.”

But Mr Goodman says the shortage is only a “little bump in the road” for the league.

“I don’t think it’s anything to panic about at the moment. I think they just need to work at it and keep plugging away, keep advertising.”

Press PLAY below for more.

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332