3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Uncomfortable’ barista refuses to make..

‘Uncomfortable’ barista refuses to make pregnant woman coffee at café

4 hours ago
WORD ON THE STREET
Word On The Street
Article image for ‘Uncomfortable’ barista refuses to make pregnant woman coffee at café

A pregnant woman has been left in shock after a barista refused to serve her a coffee at a café in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

The barista said they “didn’t feel comfortable” serving a pregnant woman caffeine.

Shell told 3AW Drive she dropped by the cafe with her two children on Friday to get a coffee after an appointment.

The barista asked if she wanted it de-caffeinated.

She said no.

Shell was approached by another staff member shortly after where she was told the barista “didn’t feel comfortable” serving her caffeine.

“I was just so shocked,” she said.

They left the café.

Shell’s partner got in touch with the business to complain about what had happened.

The owner has since apologised and said she should have been served.

Click PLAY below to hear her story

WORD ON THE STREET
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332