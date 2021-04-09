‘Uncomfortable’ barista refuses to make pregnant woman coffee at café

A pregnant woman has been left in shock after a barista refused to serve her a coffee at a café in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs.

The barista said they “didn’t feel comfortable” serving a pregnant woman caffeine.

Shell told 3AW Drive she dropped by the cafe with her two children on Friday to get a coffee after an appointment.

The barista asked if she wanted it de-caffeinated.

She said no.

Shell was approached by another staff member shortly after where she was told the barista “didn’t feel comfortable” serving her caffeine.

“I was just so shocked,” she said.

They left the café.

Shell’s partner got in touch with the business to complain about what had happened.

The owner has since apologised and said she should have been served.

Click PLAY below to hear her story