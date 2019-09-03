Under-13 football team kicked out of finals amid cheating scandal

First on The Rumour File

An under-13 football team has been been expelled from the finals, and the coach and manager have been suspended, after being caught cheating.

The Mordialloc Redbacks have also been fined $1400 for the cheating incident.

The team was found to have knowingly played older players in four games this season.

The Redbacks were fourth on the Frankston and District Junior Football League ladder, but have been stripped of the points earnt in the four games, booting them from the finals.