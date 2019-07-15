Under-9s football match marred by umpire ‘abuse’ claims

RUMOUR FILE UPDATE

An investigation has started into claims a football umpire was abused by a match official at an Under-9s game in Melbourne’s west.

Rumour File caller ‘Footy Fracas’ told Ross and John the incident happened in the Western Region Football League.

3AW has been told the umpire involved has submitted a report on his version of events to league officials.

The league has been asked for a comment.

Click PLAY to hear the Rumour File call