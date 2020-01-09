Underworld murder: ‘Dead man walking’ shot outside Taco Bill

A Melbourne underworld figure has been shot dead in the car park of a Taco Bill.

Nabil Maghnie was one of three men shot outside the Epping restaurant at the intersection of Childs Road and Dalton Road about 8.30pm last night.

Maghnie tried to flee but collapsed about 250 metres away and died at the scene.

The two other men, one of them believed to be Maghnie’s son, were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Underworld sources told The Age that Maghnie was a “dead man walking”.

He was an associate of Comancheros outlaw motorcycle gang and recently questioned by police over the Love Machine nightclub shooting.

The Homicide squad is investigation with the assistance of armed crime.

No arrests have been made .