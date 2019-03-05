Uni student shocked to learn why he can’t attend a workshop relating to his course

A University of Melbourne student has been left shocked after discovering he couldn’t attend a workshop relating to his course because he isn’t female.

He spotted the sign, relating to his computer science class, while walking through the university.

It’s only open to people who identify as female.

“I don’t really understand,” Tom Waite told Tom Elliott.

The University of Melbourne sent 3AW Drive the following statement.

The female-only workshop is one of a number of initiatives at the University aimed at increasing the representation of women across the staff and student cohort.

It was initiated in 2018 as a trial to improve student retention.

