3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Uni students offered ‘full marks’..

Uni students offered ‘full marks’ on assessment if they ‘take a selfie’ at climate protest

2 mins ago
3aw news

It appears students at RMIT have been offered “full marks” on an assessment if they took part in today’s climate strike.

An email has been posted on social media, with students told to post a “selfie” with group members.

More to come.

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332