Uni workshop takes aim at ‘white males and students who look like Liberal voters’

3 hours ago
The president of the Melbourne University Liberal Club says “free speech is under assault” at the university after a workshop held during Radical Education Week suggested “white males and students who resemble Liberal voters” be discouraged from speaking in class.

Chris Kounelis told Tom Elliott about the matter on Wednesday.

“Free speech is for everyone, no matter your colour or creed,” he said.

“You can’t only have free speech if it’s only with people you agree with.”

