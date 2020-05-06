3AW
Union boss backs ‘conservative’ approach when Australians go back to work

6 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Union boss Sally McManus says every precaution must be taken when Australians go back to work.

The ACTU secretary has criticised the handling of the COVID-19 cluster at Cedar Meats in Brooklyn.

The first coronavirus case was reported on April 2, however the facility was not shut down.

49 people have now tested positive as a result.

Sally McManus said lessons must be learned as the government prepares to get millions of people back to work.

“It’s better to be overly cautious, more conservative, than the other way around,” she said on 3AW Mornings.

