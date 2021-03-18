Union calls on government to regulate gig economy
The Transport Workers Union is calling on the federal government to regulate the gig economy.
It comes after Uber announced it was introducing piecemeal rights for workers following a UK Supreme Court judgment.
Michael Kaine said the gig economy had created an “underclass of worker” in Australia.
“We’ve got a decision to make about whether we’re going to accept that as a community, or whether we’ll rebalance the scale somewhat,” he said.
But Tom Elliott questioned whether it was necessary.
“If you nominate a job on an App and somebody says they’re willing to do it for an agreed price and both parties are happy, then why does a union need to get between them?” he said.
