Union concerned by future of West Gate Tunnel project

The West Gate Tunnel project is headed to court in yet another move that will cost the Victorian taxpayer.

Most parties involved remain tight-lipped about what’s happening, particularly in regards to how contaminated soil will be disposed.

Neil Mitchell spoke with Ben Davis, state secretary of the Australian Workers Union, who said more than 300 workers had already been laid off as the project stalls.

“I don’t understand what’s happened behind the scenes,” he said.

“Somebody has obviously made a real pigs ear out of this.”

