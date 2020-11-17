ACTU boss says working from home rights need to be set in stone

Working from home has become the new ‘normal’ since the pandemic began and it’s set to stay for a while.

The Australian Council of Trade Unions has pushed for a charter of working-from-home rights.

They say it would ensure employees are not working increased hours for free and are reimbursed for all work-related expenses.

Secretary of the ACTU, Sally McManus, told Neil Mitchell people working from home needed compensation upfront and boundaries set.

“People are going to be out of pocket because of their utility bills working from home,” she said.

“The basic principle is you shouldn’t be out of pocket for work you are performing for your employer.

“People need to know they can disconnect and not have expectations from their employer that they always have to be logged on.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 3AW Mornings



(Photo by Getty iStock)