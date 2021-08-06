Union hits out at food manufacturer over mandatory vaccine plan

The Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union has taken aim at SPC after the food manufacturer declared COVID-19 vaccination would become mandatory for all workers.

The union says it wasn’t consulted.

“What we are trying to do is to make sure this is a proper process,” Andrew Dettmer, AMWU national president, told Tom Elliott.

Mr Dettmer said the union was “strongly in favour” of vaccinations, but SPC had gone about the matter the wrong way.

“The workers want to be consulted,” he said.

