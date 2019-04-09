3AW
Union protest to shut down CBD this morning

1 hour ago
Unions are encouraging members to bring their children to a major rally that’s expected to shut down parts of the CBD this morning.

Road closures will begin shortly before 9am.

As many as 200,000 people are expected to march from Trades Hall to the steps of Parliament House.

Trades Hall Secretary Luke Hilakari says with the school holidays in full swing, they’ll be turning on a sausage sizzle, live music as face painting and balloons for the kids.

“We encourage everybody to bring their family along,” he said.

