Union pushes for compulsory face masks on public transport

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union is calling for mandatory wearing of masks for all passengers on public transport.

The union is meeting with the state government next week to discuss the proposal.

Secretary of the Rail, Tram and Bus Union, Luba Grigorovitch, said the push is in line with World Health Organisation advice.

“The advice is now clear from the World Health Organisation that masks will help us stop the spread,” she told Tony Leonard and Darren James, filling in for Ross and John.

“We didn’t come forward with a direct ask prior to that advice coming out.”

Ms Grigorovitch said the push comes after an influx of complaints from public transport workers concerned about unsafe working conditions.

“I’ve had countless members who have continually reported issues with poor social distancing, sick passengers, and lack of availability of PPE,” she said.

“On top of that there’s lingering concerns about shortcomings in the cleaning regime.

“If there’s a preventative measure that can be put in place, let’s do it.”

Press PLAY below for more.