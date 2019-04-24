Union responds to proposed changes to casual contracts

Unions say proposed changes to workplace laws will give casuals long-term job security.

Casuals working at the same company for more than 12 months would be able to easily move into full-time work under the Labor proposal.

But businesses could reject the offer, if it could prove it would cause financial harm.

ACTU boss Sally McManus said it wouldn’t be for everyone.

“A whole lot of people will want to stay casual and that’s fair enough, but if a job is really a permanent job, then you should have those rights permanent workers have,” she told Tom Elliott.

