Union says firefighters are seriously ill from fighting factory fires, Neil Mitchell asks ‘what about the residents?’

Neil Mitchell has questioned the health risk toxic factory fires may pose to residents, after the release of a new firefighters union advertisement.

The United Firefighters Union ad says firefighters are suffering from serious health issues as a result of fighting the recent spate of toxic warehouse fires.

“If the career firefighters are that sick, despite all their gear … what about the residents? What about the locals? What about the workers next door?,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“Are any of them sick? What follow up is being done with them?”

3AW Mornings has contacted the office of Minister for Health, Jenny Mikakos, and is awaiting answers.

“The United Firefighters Union says their firefighters are sick, right here and now, because of fighting these fires,” Neil said.

“They were wearing breathing gear but they still got sick, what about the people who were just civilians in the middle of that?”

