3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Unis delaying study year as coronavirus takes toll on our lucrative education sector

6 hours ago
Ross and John

The majority of Chinese students enrolled in university courses in Australia are unable to get here for the start of term one.

The federal government yesterday extended the ban on foreign nationals coming to Australia due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Education Minister Dan Tehan has told 3AW Breakfast about 140,000 students are in China unable to get here.

“Monash (University), for instance, has delayed the start to their term,” he told Ross and John.

“Other universities are looking at changing the nature of their semesters so students can catch up and will still be able to finish their degrees within the year.

“Some have made contingencies around getting more online study done.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.