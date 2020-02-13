Unis delaying study year as coronavirus takes toll on our lucrative education sector

The majority of Chinese students enrolled in university courses in Australia are unable to get here for the start of term one.

The federal government yesterday extended the ban on foreign nationals coming to Australia due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Education Minister Dan Tehan has told 3AW Breakfast about 140,000 students are in China unable to get here.

“Monash (University), for instance, has delayed the start to their term,” he told Ross and John.

“Other universities are looking at changing the nature of their semesters so students can catch up and will still be able to finish their degrees within the year.

“Some have made contingencies around getting more online study done.”

