Universities push for ‘Australian Open style’ quarantine program for international students

Financially-floundering Victorian universities are so keen to get international students back into the state they’ve come up with a plan to set up a quarantine scheme like the Australian Open.

The universities, students and government would fund the program, which would count outside Victoria’s existing cap on arrivals in hotel quarantine.

Under the plan, as many as 1000 foreign students would arrive into Victoria every couple of weeks.

Phil Honeywood, CEO of the International Education Association of Australia, said it was worth the risk.

“International education is Victoria’s biggest industry,” he said.

“It’s worth $12.5 billion to our state economy.”

