3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • University students ‘frustrated’ by harsh..

University students ‘frustrated’ by harsh restrictions still being imposed on campus

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for University students ‘frustrated’ by harsh restrictions still being imposed on campus

University students have told Neil Mitchell they’re “frustrated” by the harsh restrictions still being imposed on them on campus.

But the peak body for universities in Australia rejects any suggestion it’s a cost-cutting measure.

Neil Mitchell has been swamped with emails from concerned parents and frustrated students in recent weeks.

Tabetha Judge, 18, lives on campus at Deakin University.

She said almost all of her classes are still online, with all university-run social activities also online.

She said she essentially only leaves her room to go to the shops.

“It is really frustrating,” she said.

Press PLAY below to hear Tabetha’s frustrations

Neil Mitchell said it made little sense.

“We can put 80,000 people in the MCG, we can dance and sing and party, but kids can’t go to uni,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“This stunts their learning, it stunts their growth, it’s an important time,  a fun time in their life.

“I’m a bit suspicious this has got to do with cost and international students not being there paying fees.”

Catriona Jackson, CEO of Universities Australia, said that was not that case.

“I would be very, very surprised if that was a factor in anything other than a very, very small number of decisions, if any at all,” she said.

“Universities are doing all they can to get as much back on campus.”

She said online classes created “more work” for universities, not less.

Press PLAY below to hear her explanation

Neil Mitchell
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332