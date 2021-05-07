University students ‘frustrated’ by harsh restrictions still being imposed on campus

University students have told Neil Mitchell they’re “frustrated” by the harsh restrictions still being imposed on them on campus.

But the peak body for universities in Australia rejects any suggestion it’s a cost-cutting measure.

Neil Mitchell has been swamped with emails from concerned parents and frustrated students in recent weeks.

Tabetha Judge, 18, lives on campus at Deakin University.

She said almost all of her classes are still online, with all university-run social activities also online.

She said she essentially only leaves her room to go to the shops.

“It is really frustrating,” she said.

Neil Mitchell said it made little sense.

“We can put 80,000 people in the MCG, we can dance and sing and party, but kids can’t go to uni,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

“This stunts their learning, it stunts their growth, it’s an important time, a fun time in their life.

“I’m a bit suspicious this has got to do with cost and international students not being there paying fees.”

Catriona Jackson, CEO of Universities Australia, said that was not that case.

“I would be very, very surprised if that was a factor in anything other than a very, very small number of decisions, if any at all,” she said.

“Universities are doing all they can to get as much back on campus.”

She said online classes created “more work” for universities, not less.

