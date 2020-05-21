3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Unwell Australians urged to visit..

Unwell Australians urged to visit their doctor, despite coronavirus concerns

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott

Unwell Australians are being urged to avoid new telehealth models and businesses that have popped up during COVID-19 and instead consult with their usual GP.

There’s been an alarming drop-off in medical visits since the coronavirus pandemic began and it’s got doctors concerned conditions are going untreated, or undetected.

“General practices are safe,” Dr Harry Nespolon, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, told Tom Elliott.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.