Unwell Australians urged to visit their doctor, despite coronavirus concerns
Unwell Australians are being urged to avoid new telehealth models and businesses that have popped up during COVID-19 and instead consult with their usual GP.
There’s been an alarming drop-off in medical visits since the coronavirus pandemic began and it’s got doctors concerned conditions are going untreated, or undetected.
“General practices are safe,” Dr Harry Nespolon, President of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, told Tom Elliott.
