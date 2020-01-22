‘Unworkable’: Push for cyclists to have one metre gap on the road

A proposal for a new law to give cyclists more breathing room on the roads would bring Victoria in line with other states, the Bicycle Network says.

The RACV is pushing for new laws requiring a one metre gap between cyclists and motorists.

Tom Elliott said while it was a good idea in theory, it was “unworkable” on many roads, particularly in the city.

“There isn’t one metre spare,” he said.

“We just don’t have the room on many of these roads.”

Victoria’s top roads cop Libby Murphy admitted she thought the the plan would be “very difficult” to police.

CEO of the Bicycle Network Craig Richards told Tom Elliott Victoria is behind other states.

“Victoria is standing on its own. It’s interesting, this rule is the rule in the rest of Australia,” he said.

“The rule currently is you must give sufficient distance, so if you are driving a car and there is a person on a bike in front of you, don’t pass close to them.

“It is incredibly dangerous and you do need to be at times, patient.

“We do say to people riding bikes – please be respectful.”

He said the rule wasn’t as policed as well as it should be in other states.

