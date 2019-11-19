Up in smoke: Factory fire reveals cannabis crop in Melbourne’s north

A fire at a Cambellfield factory has revealed a hydroponic marijuana set up.

Kaylene told 3AW’s Tom Elliott a suspicious smelling fire was burning in what she believed was a caravan factory.

“We always thought it fronted as a caravan factory, but apparently they’ve been storing other things,” she said.

Emergency services were called to the fire at a Merola Way factory just after midday.

Upon extinguishing the blaze they found a hydroponic set up with a large number of cannabis plants.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Image: Bloomberg Creative Photos