Up to 20 morons broke into a home in shocking case of overnight violence

As many as 20 people forced their way into a home in a shocking case of violence and flouting of social distancing rules in Melbourne’s west overnight.

The large gang of offenders converged on the Munroe Street in Wyndham Vale about 9pm, damaging cars and breaking into the property.

Police attended and were able to take two men into custody.

One man, 21, has been charged with weapons offences and resisting police. He was bailed.

The other man has been released and is expected to be charged on summons.

Police believe the attack was targeted and related to a number of ongoing issues between two groups.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed anything or with further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.