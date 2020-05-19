Upfield train line to close for more than three months from July

The Upfield train line will be shut down for more than three months and Flinders Street will be blocked to traffic for up to two years, as part of Melbourne’s winter road and rail blitz.

Trains will be replaced by buses on the Upfield line from July 28 to November 15 while level crossings are replaced at Bell Street, Reynard Street, Munro Street and Moreland Road, and two new train stations are built.

The entire line will be closed for the first week of the project, while trains will run from Anstey to the city for the duration.

Buses will replace trains throughout the shutdown.

Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan acknowledged the shutdown will be disruptive, but said it’s unavoidable.

“This shut for the Upfield line is the longest period that we will see a rail line that has been closed in our metropolitan network as part of the works associated with the level crossing removal program,” she said during a press conference.

“The reason why we have to see the line closed for such a long period of time is because it’s a really tight rail corridor.”

Up to 1000 workers will be working around the clock to complete the project.

Works on the Frankston line will also see buses replacing trains between Moorabbin and Mordialloc stations for 10 weeks from this weekend.

Meanwhile, Flinders Street may be blocked to traffic for up to two years to accommodate works on the Metro Tunnel.

The street is already blocked to those heading east opposite Flinders Street Station, with movements in the other direction to also be blocked from June 3.

“The left turn traffic movement from St Kilda Road into Flinders Street will need to cease for up to two years,” Ms Allan said.

