Urgent message for Victorians as the number of health workers infected with COVID-19 jumps

2 hours ago
3AW Breakfast

Healthcare workers have urged Victorians to follow coronavirus restrictions and stay at home, to protect them from contracting coronavirus.

The number of healthcare workers with COVID-19 across the state has jumped by nearly a third — to at least 150 — within two days.

Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation state secretary Lisa Fitzpatrick says there is only so much that’s within the control of medical professionals.

“We have got members that work in over 4500 workplaces, we’ve got 613 private aged care facilities across the state, it’s an enormous sector where hundreds of thousands of people go to work,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“When you think of all of those places that nurses are working, clearly they are doing a really good job in relation to trying to protect themselves.

“Some people just seem intent on breaking the rules and they are putting the lives, not just to healthcare workers, but of all Victorians, at risk.

“We need those community numbers to go down so that our members across the state are less at risk.”

