Urgent message to Inverloch holidaymakers as search for Patricia Backhurst continues

2 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Urgent message to Inverloch holidaymakers as search for Patricia Backhurst continues

Police have ramped up their search for missing 81-year-old Patricia Backhurst.

She was last seen in the vicinity of Screw Creek, east of Inverloch at about 5.23pm last Wednesday.

Police hold serious concerns for Patricia, who has dementia.

A significant number of Victorians are expected to return to their holiday homes in the area over the weekend.

Police are urging them to check their homes, yards and sheds.

Holidaymakers are also asked to keep an eye out on bushwalking and beach tracks.

Local police, the Air Wing, Mounted Branch and Search and Rescue have this week been searching the area, alongside SES, Parks Victoria, CFA, and Bush Search and Rescue looking for Patricia.

The 81-year-old is physically fit for her age and familiar with the area.

It’s not unusual for her to do lengthy bush walks.

She is 168cm tall, with a slim build and shoulder-length white hair and may have been wearing blue jeans and runners at the time of her disappearance.

Ross and Russel
News
