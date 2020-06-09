Hand sanitiser sold as gin sparks urgent recall

An urgent recall has been issued after hand sanitiser was accidentally sold labelled as gin at the weekend.

The Apollo Bay Distiller is recalling 700ml bottles of SS Casion Dry Gin, which were sold at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse between 5pm on Friday and 7.30pm on Sunday.

The bottles are labelled as gin, but contain glycerol and hydrogen peroxide, the ingredients of hand sanitiser, and should not be consumed.

The affected bottles did not have shrink wrap seals.

Consumption of the product may lead to nausea, headaches, dizziness, bloating, vomiting, thirst and diarrhoea.