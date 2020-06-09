3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hand sanitiser sold as gin sparks urgent recall

6 hours ago
3AW News

An urgent recall has been issued after hand sanitiser was accidentally sold labelled as gin at the weekend.

The Apollo Bay Distiller is recalling 700ml bottles of SS Casion Dry Gin, which were sold at the Great Ocean Road Brewhouse between 5pm on Friday and 7.30pm on Sunday.

The bottles are labelled as gin, but contain glycerol and hydrogen peroxide, the ingredients of hand sanitiser, and should not be consumed.

The affected bottles did not have shrink wrap seals.

Consumption of the product may lead to nausea, headaches, dizziness, bloating, vomiting, thirst and diarrhoea.

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332